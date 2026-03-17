WBC Daily: Venezuela Crowned Champions After Historic Win Over Team USA

Venezuela is your new World Baseball Classic champion.

After a dramatic back-and-forth affair at loanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday, Venezuela beat the United States 3-2 to win its first-ever World Baseball Classic title.

Venezuela was in complete control through eight innings before the U.S. made things interesting with a two-run home run from Bryce Harper. However, the United States’ hopes quickly faded when Eugenio Suarez hit a go-ahead double in the top of the ninth inning.

Recapping Tuesday's action:

Dominican Republic Wins First Ever WBC

Venezuela added its name to the list of WBC champions by getting its first ever title in tournament history. And when the game ended, loanDepot Park became one giant, deafening roar.

Venezuela might have been the visiting country, and the visiting team on the scoreboard, but a very Latin-flavored crowd in Miami sure made the new champions feel right at home.

"This is a celebration for all of the Venezuelan country," said designated hitter Eugenio Suárez, who drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the ninth inning.

Eduardo Rodríguez fanned Aaron Judge — the U.S. captain went 0-for-4 — twice among four strikeouts and held the Americans to just one hit over 5 1/3 innings.

The Venezuelan bullpen gave up just two hits from there, including Bryce Harper's tying, two-run homer over the center-field fence against Andrés Machado in the eighth.

The American roster was made up of players who have combined for more than 2,300 home runs and 419 saves, and nine of them have played in a World Series.

But they never quite displayed the full extent of their offensive firepower. They hit .250 over seven games with 44 runs, 10 homers and 40 RBIs.

MVP For Maikel: Venezuela's Breakout Star Wins MVP

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The debate toward the end of Tuesday's final was who would be MVP of the tournament. Wilyer Abreu for his three-run homer against Japan in the quarterfinals and his solo shot against Team USA? Eugenio Suarez for his homer against Italy and his clutch hit that drove in the winning run against the USA?

Instead, it was one of MLB's breakout stars in Maikel Garcia. The Royals All-Star and Gold Glove winner was named MVP of the World Baseball Classic after Venezuela, hitting .385 for the WBC with a home run and seven RBIs, and he drove in the first run of the game in the final off USA starter Nolan McLean.

He also had a key hit in Venezuela’s decisive three-run rally in the seventh inning of the semifinals against Team Italy.