World Baseball Classic Final On FOX Was Most-Watched Game in Tournament History
The World Baseball Classic Final had it all.
A pitcher's duel. A game-tying home run. A clutch response.
It all made for a historic night on FOX, with Tuesday night's game drawing over 10.78 million viewers, making it the most-watched WBC telecast on any network in the history of the tournament.
The viewership for Tuesday's final broke the previous record, which was set during Sunday's semifinal game between team USA and the Dominican Republic.
Venezuela beat team USA 3-2, scoring the decisive run in the top of the ninth inning when Eugenio Suarez's double scored Javier Sanoja. Viewership peaked in those final innings, reaching over 12 million viewers.
Team USA met that moment, its bats waking up as Bryce Harper launched a two-run home run to straightaway center field. Ultimately, it wasn't enough to reclaim the WBC title, as relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock conceded that run in the top of the ninth and the U.S. couldn't answer.
Venezuela vs. United States Highlights 🏆 World Baseball Classic Championship on FOX
-
2026 World Baseball Classic Bracket, Schedule, Standings
2026 World Baseball Classic Broadcast Schedule: How To Watch Every Game on FOX
2026 World Baseball Classic Odds: USA Favored to Defeat Venezuela
-
Skenes vs. Sluggers: Get Ready for USA-Dominican Republic in WBC Semifinals
4 Takeaways From Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Win Over Japan
How to Watch 2026 World Baseball Classic: Streaming, Teams, Dates
-
WBC Daily: Japan's Reign Ends; Italy's Espresso-Fueled Run Continues
World Baseball Classic Power Rankings: All 8 Quarterfinalists Ranked
4 Takeaways From Italy’s World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Win Over Puerto Rico
-
2026 World Baseball Classic Bracket, Schedule, Standings
2026 World Baseball Classic Broadcast Schedule: How To Watch Every Game on FOX
2026 World Baseball Classic Odds: USA Favored to Defeat Venezuela
-
Skenes vs. Sluggers: Get Ready for USA-Dominican Republic in WBC Semifinals
4 Takeaways From Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Win Over Japan
How to Watch 2026 World Baseball Classic: Streaming, Teams, Dates
-
WBC Daily: Japan's Reign Ends; Italy's Espresso-Fueled Run Continues
World Baseball Classic Power Rankings: All 8 Quarterfinalists Ranked
4 Takeaways From Italy’s World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal Win Over Puerto Rico