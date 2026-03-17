World Baseball Classic: Shohei Ohtani, Roman Anthony, Maikel Garcia Make All-Tourney Team

There was no shortage of stars in the World Baseball Classic, and many of them played their best baseball with a major international title on the line.

The complete World Baseball Classic All-Tournament Team was unveiled on Wednesday following Venezuela's triumph over the USA in Tuesday's final. Of course, Venezuelan third baseman Maikel Garcia made his way onto the team as he took home MVP honors for the tournament. He was just one of three Venezuelan players who made the all-tournament team, though.

Here's a closer look at the entire 12-man all-tournament team from the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

SP: Logan Webb, USA

Webb won both of his starts in the World Baseball Classic, allowing just one run on five hits, a walk and 11 strikeouts in 8 ⅔ innings pitched.

Nola was effective for Italy in the tournament. He pitched nine total innings of one-run ball, giving up eight hits and two walks to go with eight strikeouts over two appearances. Five of those innings came in Italy's Pool B-securing win, allowing zero runs that day.

SP: Paul Skenes, USA

Skenes was lights out in his two starts for Team USA. The Pittsburgh Pirates' ace went 2-0, allowing just one run on seven hits, one walk and nine strikeouts in 8 ½ innings pitched during the tournament. That one run allowed came in the USA's win over the Dominican Republic in the semifinals, pitching 4 ⅓ innings.

Paul Skenes gets out of bases-loaded jam with pop out, United States remains in lead over Dominican Republic

C: Austin Wells, Dominican Republic

Wells helped power the Dominican Republic to a semifinal trip at the World Baseball Classic. He hit .267 with a 1.086 OPS, two homers and five RBIs during the tournament. His three-run homer against Korea in the quarterfinal doubled as the game-winner as it won by mercy rule, 10-0.

1B: Luis Arraez, Venezuela

Arraez showed his hitting prowess at the international level in the World Baseball Classic. He hit .308 with a 1.059 OPS, two homers and 10 RBIs in the tournament.

2B: Brice Turang, USA

Turang was one of the USA's top hitters in the World Baseball Classic. The Milwaukee Brewers' standout hit .364 with a .936 OPS, with his RBI single in the USA's quarterfinal win over Canada proving to be big.

3B: Maikel Garcia, Venezuela

Garcia took home MVP honors for the tournament after hitting a pair of key RBIs in Venezuela's semifinal and final wins. His RBI single against Italy in the semifinal gave Venezuela the lead for good, while he hit a sacrifice fly in the championship game. For the tournament, Garcia hit .385 with a .970 OPS, a homer and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia joins Big Papi, A-Rod and Derek Jeter after Venezuela's win over Italy in WBC Semifinal

SS: Ezequiel Tovar, Venezuela

Tovar was one of the tournament's top contact hitters. He hit .471 with a 1.147 OPS during the tournament.

OF: Roman Anthony, USA

Anthony was arguably Team USA's top hitter in its run to the title game. The Boston Red Sox' young phenom hit .280 with a .920 OPS, two homers and seven RBIs during the tournament. One of Anthony's homers was his solo shot that proved to be the difference maker in the USA's 2-1 win over the Dominican Republic in the semis.

Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony hit home runs to give the United States the lead over the Dominican Republic

OF: Fernando Tatis Jr., Dominican Republic

Similar to Anthony, Tatis was a catalyst for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. He hit .400 with two homers and a 1.238 OPS in the tournament. His 11 RBIs were also tied for the most of any hitter in this year's World Baseball Classic.

OF: Dante Nori, Italy

Nori was one of the best contact hitters during the World Baseball Classic. He hit .400 for Italy during the tournament, posting a 1.185 OPS, two home runs and six RBIs.

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Japan

Japan didn't repeat as champs in the World Baseball Classic, but Ohtani was still one of the best players in the tournament. His three homers were tied for the most, even though Japan was knocked out in the quarterfinal. He also hit .462 with a 1.842 OPS in this year's World Baseball Classic.