Major League Baseball
Guardians RHPs Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Placed on Unpaid Leave Amid MLB Probe
Major League Baseball

Guardians RHPs Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Placed on Unpaid Leave Amid MLB Probe

Published Mar. 20, 2026 3:27 p.m. ET

The Cleveland Guardians won't have to pay indicted pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz while Major League Baseball's investigation continues into allegations of pitch-rigging for gamblers.

Ortiz was placed on paid leave last July 3 and Clase on July 28, and they received their salaries while they didn't pitch for the remainder of the season. They were indicted on federal charges on Nov. 9 and a trial is scheduled for May 4 but could be delayed.

"As the legal proceedings involving Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz continue to move forward, MLB and the MLBPA have agreed that both players will remain on non-disciplinary leave from the club without pay until further notice," Major League Baseball said in a statement Friday.

"This agreement is not an admission of any wrongdoing by Clase or Ortiz," the statement added. "MLB has been closely monitoring the matter since alerting federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and will have no further comment until its investigation has been completed."

Clase has a $6 million salary in 2026, the final guaranteed season of a $20 million, five-year contract. Ortiz does not have enough service time for arbitration and makes around the minimum salary of $780,000.

Clase and Ortiz are charged by federal prosecutors with accepting several thousand dollars in payoffs to help two gamblers from their native Dominican Republic win at least $460,000 by placing more than 100 in-game prop bets and parlays on the velocity and the outcome of certain pitches. Charges include wire fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to influence sporting contests.

They entered not guilty pleas in Brooklyn federal court.

Clase is a three-time All-Star and two-time American League Reliever of the Year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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