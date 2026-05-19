Major League Baseball
Chase Burns' Nine Strikeouts Power Reds to 4-1 Win Over Phillies
Major League Baseball

Chase Burns' Nine Strikeouts Power Reds to 4-1 Win Over Phillies

Updated May. 19, 2026 9:55 p.m. ET

Chase Burns struck out nine over six innings and lowered his ERA to 1.83 in another terrific start for the Cincinnati Reds in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Burns (6-1) allowed only Trea Turner's solo shot in the third as he helped the Reds end a three-game losing streak and move back above .500 (25-24).

Bryce Haper scorched a line drive off Burns with two outs in the sixth. Burns collected the ball and threw out Harper at first base to end the inning.

Burns ran off the field on his own and headed straight down the dugout tunnel to the clubhouse. He did not return for the seventh, though there was little reason to pitch another inning with the Reds up 4-1.

Tony Sillitan worked the ninth for his second save and helped snap the Phillies' five-game win streak.

Not even fans who stripped off their shirts and waved them in the rain — part of the "tarps off" trend — could rally the Phillies in the final innings of their loss.

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber — who leads the majors with 20 home runs — sat out the second straight game with an illness.

Jesus Luzardo (3-4) struck out five and gave up two runs in five innings in a start in which it was 95 degrees (35 Celsius) at the first pitch.

Elly De La Cruz hit a leadoff triple in the fourth, Spencer Steer hit an infield single and Sal Stewart walked to load the bases and set up a pair of sacrifice flies by Dane Myers and JJ Bleday for the 2-1 lead. The Reds scored twice more in the seventh on a fielder's choice and De La Cruz drew a basesload walk.

Burns allowed three hits, walked none and drew 18 swings and misses. The right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in nine of 10 starts this season and one or fewer runs in seven of 10 starts this season.

The 23-year-old Burns, the second overall pick in the 2024 amateur draft, went 0-3 with a 4.57 ERA in eight starts over 13 appearances for the Reds last season. With the way he's pitching this season, Burns' next appearance in Philadelphia could come in the All-Star Game.

Up next

The Reds send LHP Andrew Abbott (3-2, 4.21 ERA) to the mound against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.91 ERA) on Wednesday.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 4 Takeaways From The Subway Series: Mets Stun Yankees In Drama-Filled Weekend

4 Takeaways From The Subway Series: Mets Stun Yankees In Drama-Filled Weekend

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs ParaguayWatch Indy 500 Watch Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes