Major League Baseball
Ronald Acuña’s Three-Run Return Powers Braves Past Marlins, 8-4
Major League Baseball

Ronald Acuña’s Three-Run Return Powers Braves Past Marlins, 8-4

Published May. 19, 2026 9:18 p.m. ET

Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled, walked twice and scored three times in his return and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 8-4 on Tuesday.

It was Acuña's first game since being sidelined May 2 because of a left hamstring strain. He batted leadoff as the designated hitter.

Mauricio Dubon had three hits, including a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning. Matt Olson walked twice, had two hits and drove in three runs, while Michael Harris II homered and singled for the NL East-leading Braves.

Dubón reached on a two-out infield single to put Atlanta ahead 5-4 after Marlins reliever Calvin Faucher (4-3) walked Mike Yastrzemski, Ha-Seong Kim and Acuña to load the bases. Olson followed with a two-run single to make it 7-4.

Kim added an RBI single in the ninth.

Dylan Lee (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win.

Braves starter Martin Perez allowed four runs and five hits and struck out a career-high 10 in five innings.

Harris’ leadoff drive in the sixth tied the game at 4-4. He drove Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi’s first pitch over the wall in center for his ninth homer of the season.

Miami erased a 2-0 first-inning deficit with three runs in the bottom half. Xavier Edwards hit a leadoff homer and Kyle Stowers added a two-run double.

Esteury Ruiz's sacrifice fly in the third made it 4-2 before Olson’s RBI double in the fifth narrowed the gap.

Ozzie Albies’ sacrifice fly and Harris’ RBI single against Marlins starter Braxton Garrett gave Atlanta the early lead.

Garrett allowed two runs and three hits in three innings. It was Garrett’s second outing after missing last season because of elbow surgery.

Up next

LHP Chris Sale (6-3, 1.96 ERA) will start for the Braves on Wednesday against Marlins RHP Janson Junk (2-4, 4.14).

Reporting by the Associated Press

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