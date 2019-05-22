Rangers host Mariners, look to build on Lynn’s strong outing

Seattle Mariners (23-28, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (23-23, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rangers: Jesse Chavez (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Rangers are 13-15 against opponents from the AL West. Texas has hit 75 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the club with 15, averaging one every 9.5 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 11-8 against division opponents. Seattle has hit 93 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 14, averaging one every 9.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 15 home runs and is slugging .699. Rougned Odor is 9-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 38 RBIs and is batting .267. Vogelbach is 9-for-31 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .297 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners: 3-7, .228 batting average, 7.66 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: day-to-day (quad), Elvis Andrus: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (right wrist contusion).