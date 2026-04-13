Big Bets Report: 4 Home Runs Help Bettor Earn Over $330k

In this age of AI, we’re all subjected to a slew of stuff that stretches reality and is often literally made up.

So on social media, when you see a $500 bet that cashes for more than $330,000, it’s fair to be a bit skeptical.

But in the case of a Sunday parlay banking on home runs, it was indeed legit. Fanatics Sportsbook even sent out a post on X saying so.

More on that huge payday, some masterful Masters bets, an NBA parlay that paid big and other notable wagers, as we recap the week that was in sports betting.

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Happy Homer Day

On Sunday morning, before the MLB slate kicked into gear, a Fanatics customer put $500 on a four-leg parlay of players to hit home runs. Leading off was Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, which is never a bad idea when betting on the long ball.

Also on the ticket to go yard at least once was the A’s Nick Kurtz, vs. the Mets, the Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter, vs. the Marlins, and the Pirates’ Brandon Lowe, vs. the Cubs.

The customer also utilized a profit boost, which took the odds from an already hefty +55596 (about 556/1) up to +66715 (just beyond 667/1).

Lowe wasn’t a long wait at all, homering in the second inning of the Pirates’ 7-6 loss. Kurtz hit a third-inning bomb, the only run of the game in a 1-0 A's victory. Carpenter went yard in the sixth inning of the Tigers’ 8-2 rout.

As it turned out, Judge was the big sweat of this bet, homering in the ninth inning of the Yanks’ 5-4 loss.

But it doesn’t matter how a bet gets there, only that it gets there. The customer turned that 500 bucks into a whopping $334,076.48.

Masters Money

The Masters is always a huge draw, for both the public betting masses and the sharp golf bettors. The allure of Augusta National and the event being the first men’s major of the year brings out plenty of action.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, a customer plunked down $8,600 on Rory McIlroy winning a second straight green jacket, at odds of +1175.

Through two rounds, McIlroy had a six-shot lead and appeared to be on cruise control. But he’s got a habit of making things interesting, and did so throughout the weekend.

Still, McIlroy got to the finish line with a winning score of 12-under 276, one shot clear of a hard-charging Scottie Scheffler.

So the bettor bagged $101,050 in profit, for a total payout of $109,650.

At Fanatics on Saturday, a customer fully expected some home-run fireworks in the Astros-Mariners game, along with a McIlroy Masters victory. The bettor put $57.50 on a four-leg parlay.

With hefty odds of +32650 (326/1), and all four legs coming through, the customer walked away with $18,831.25.

But it’s not all about five- or six-figure wins. Most of us would be over the moon to turn a few bucks into a thousand or more.

A Fanatics customer bet $25 on Shane Lowry +5500 to record a hole in one at the Masters, then utilized a profit boost to hike those odds to +6600.

Lowry dunked it on the sixth hole Saturday — the second time he’s recorded a Masters ace — turning that $25 into $1,675.

That’s a fine day’s work.

Total Takedown

There were seven NBA games on Wednesday. A FanDuel Sportsbook customer made two decisions: to get involved in all seven games, and to get an early payout.

The bettor put $25 on a seven-leg parlay of first-quarter totals, taking five Overs and two Unders.

All seven legs came through, at massive odds of +153393 — or in easier-to-digest terms, almost 1534/1, with the bettor utilizing a profit boost promotion to get those odds.

And that’s how 25 bucks becomes $38,373.25. Pretty nice ROI.

Here’s Hoping You Had It

As noted above, it’s not all about making major wagers to get even more major winners — or, as is often the case, losing major money. After all, it’s sports betting.

Vegas wasn’t built on the backs of winners.

Sometimes, it’s just about getting a tenner down on something at longer odds for a nice little payday.

For example, last Tuesday, Amed Rosario was a hefty +20000 (200/1) to hit two homers in the Yankees’ home game vs. the A’s. Rosario hit a solo shot in the second inning to put New York up 1-0, then launched a three-run bomb in the eighth that gave the Yanks a 5-3 win.

If you’d put $10 on that, then you’d have an extra $2,000. Heck, even a $1 bet would’ve bolstered your bankroll by $200.

More Homerless Happiness

This MLB season, bettors are apparently intrigued by parlays on games to have no home runs. A week ago in this space, I reported a $10 parlay on three games to have no dingers, and the bettor cashed out for more than $16,000.

Last Tuesday, a DraftKings customer put a little more skin in the game on a three-leg, no-homers parlay: $500 at odds of +8500 (85/1). The bettor also utilized on an odds boost promotion, hiking the odds to +10200 (102/1).

The parlay got there, cashing in for $51,000 profit (total payout $51,500).

With that bet and the others above it, it’s always worth this reminder: Parlays are a bookmaker’s best friend. You’re gonna have more losers than winners. So keep your expectations and your bet size reasonable.