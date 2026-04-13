2026 Cy Young Odds: Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes Favored to Repeat

There is a stark difference in the recent history of the American League Cy Young award and the National League one.

First, let's check out the early odds for this season's winners at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 13.

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American League Cy Young

Tarik Skubal: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Garrett Crochet: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Max Fried: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bryan Woo: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jacob deGrom: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Jose Soriano: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Cam Schlittler: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Dylan Cease: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

National League Cy Young

Paul Skenes: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Cristopher Sanchez: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Sandy Alcántara: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chris Sale: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jacob Misiorowski: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Shohei Ohtani: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Mason Miller: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Here is what to know about these two oddsboards:

Recent AL History: Detroit's Tarik Skubal has won the last two AL Cy Youngs, both in a landslide. He earned 26 of 30 first-place votes in 2025 and all 30 first-place votes in 2024. In 2024, he led all pitchers in WAR and strikeouts, was tied for the most wins in baseball, and led the AL in ERA. In 2025, he led AL pitchers in WAR and ERA. While Skubal is going for the three-peat, it's important to note he's the only AL pitcher to go back-to-back since Pedro Martinez won two in a row way back in 1999 and 2000.

Recent NL History: Paul Skenes took home the award last season, after leading all baseball in ERA. Even though Skenes went 10-10 overall, he still received all 30 first-place votes. Now, the Pittsburgh star will look to go back-to-back, a trend that is popular in the NL, unlike in the AL. Jacob deGrom won two in a row in 2018 and 2019, Max Scherzer won in both 2016 and 2017, Clayton Kershaw won in 2013 and 2014, Tim Lincecum won in 2008 and 2009, and Randy Johnson won in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002. And just for good measure, Greg Maddux won the Cy Young in 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996.