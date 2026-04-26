Major League Baseball
Dodgers Snap Cubs' 10-Game Winning Streak Behind Roki Sasaki's Outing
Major League Baseball

Dodgers Snap Cubs' 10-Game Winning Streak Behind Roki Sasaki's Outing

Updated Apr. 26, 2026 12:23 a.m. ET

Roki Sasaki earned his second major league victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied with six runs in the fourth inning to beat the Cubs 12-4 on Saturday night, snapping Chicago's 10-game winning streak.

Shohei Ohtani ended an 0-for-12 skid with a single in the first and then swiped second for just his second stolen base of the year. He had one of the Dodgers' 14 hits as Los Angeles set a season high for runs at home.

Sasaki (1-2) gave up four runs — three on solo homers by Seiya Suzuki, Moises Ballesteros and Miguel Amaya — and seven hits with a career-high 99 pitches on his bobblehead night. The Japanese right-hander struck out five in his fifth career start, pitching into the sixth inning for the first time this year. He went 1-1 as a rookie last season before working as the closer during the Dodgers' run to their second straight World Series championship.

The Dodgers scored 10 or more runs for the fourth time this season. After scoring six in the fourth inning, they tacked on four more in the sixth. Andy Pages had a two-run double off reliever Javier Assad and later scored on a wild pitch by Vince Velasquez, who was called up Friday.

Dodgers score five runs in fourth inning, taking lead over Cubs

Dodgers score five runs in fourth inning, taking lead over Cubs

Max Muncy hit a tying two-run homer in the third for the Dodgers, who had lost five of seven. Their bullpen blew a four-run lead in a 6-4 loss in the series opener Friday that dropped them out of the NL West lead for the first time this season.

The Cubs took their last lead, 3-2, on Ballesteros' two-strike homer off Sasaki in the fourth.

The Dodgers went ahead for good by playing small ball in the bottom of the inning.

Alex Freeland tied the game at 3 with an RBI double. Freddie Freeman's RBI single chased Cubs starter Colin Rea (3-1). Teoscar Hernandez had a two-run single and Dalton Rushing and Pages had RBI singles — all with two outs — to open an 8-3 lead.

Trailing 8-4, the Cubs left the bases loaded in the sixth. Dodgers reliever Jack Dreyer struck out Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong before Will Klein came in and induced a groundout to the mound by Amaya that ended the threat.

Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga (2-1, 2.17 ERA) starts Sunday's series finale against LHP Justin Wrobleski (3-0, 1.88).

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

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