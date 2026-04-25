Red Sox Fire Manager Alex Cora, Members of Coaching Staff Amid Poor Start

Alex Cora's tenure as manager of the Boston Red Sox is over, and several members of his staff are out of a job, too.

The Red Sox fired Cora, hitting coach Peter Fatse, bench coach Rámon Vazquez, third base coach Kyle Hudson and assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson amid the team's 10-17 start to the 2026 season on Saturday, the team announced. Game planning and run prevention coach Jason Varitek has been reassigned to a new role within the organization, the team also shared.

While the move came hours after the Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 17-1, they had suffered a 10-3 loss on Friday after getting swept by the New York Yankees.

"Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude," Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement. "He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways. These decisions are never easy, but this one is especially difficult given what Alex has meant to the Red Sox since the day he arrived.

"I want to thank Alex, our coaches, and their families for everything they have given to this organization. They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude."

Cora, 50, was in the midst of his second tenure as the team's manager. He was previously the manager of the Red Sox for two seasons, helping the team win the World Series in 2018 before leaving the team for the 2020 season due to his role in the Houston Astros' cheating scandal. Cora was re-hired by the Red Sox following the 2020 season.

Cora's second tenure as Boston's manager was a bit bumpy. He helped the Red Sox reach the ALCS in 2021, where they lost to the Houston Astros in six games. But Boston finished in last place in the American League East in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before going 81-81 in 2024.

The Red Sox were able to make it to the postseason in 2025, going 89-73. However, they lost to the New York Yankees in the wild-card series, falling in three games.

Even though the Red Sox lost star third baseman Alex Bregman over the offseason, the Red Sox were expected to be among the top teams in the American League in 2026. But they've spent the majority of the opening month of the season well below .500 as they've underperformed in all facets of the game. They were 26th in runs scored and 24th in ERA entering Saturday.

Boston's top players haven't played up to expectations, either. Outfielder Roman Anthony has hit just .225 with a home run as he's recently battled a back injury. Ace Garrett Crochet had a 7.88 ERA before Saturday's start against the Orioles, in which he threw six scoreless innings.

With Anthony and Crochet struggling, FOX Sports MLB writer Rowan Kavner recently attributed Boston's struggles to its lack of power at the plate and its starting pitching.

"The Red Sox are last in MLB in slugging percentage, expected slugging percentage and home runs, and they have the lowest OPS in the American League," Kavner wrote on Thursday. "They’ve been too passive at the plate — they’re 29th in zone swing percentage — and that’s especially been a problem for Roman Anthony, who has the fourth-lowest zone swing % in MLB. Anthony, who hit 42% better than league average as a rookie last year and started for Team USA in the WBC, has been a league average hitter this year and has just one home run and four RBI, and he’s now dealing with back tightness. Jarren Duran, a 2024 All-Star, is slashing .194/.266/.306, all career lows.

"Boston’s rotation was viewed as one of the deepest in the game this year after adding Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez, and so far it hasn’t performed anywhere close to expectations," Kavner added. "Red Sox starters rank 26th in ERA and 24th in WHIP and batting average against. Gray has the lowest strikeout rate of his career and is now out with a hamstring strain. Suárez has also seen his strikeout rate decline precipitously, and the master of soft contact is allowing the highest hard-hit rate of his career. Brayan Bello has an ERA over 6.00. Most glaringly, though, Cy Young hopeful Garrett Crochet has a 7.88 ERA through five starts. And to make matters worse, Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval, who were on the rehab trail, are both currently shut down."

The Red Sox sit 7.5 games back of the first-place Yankees as of Saturday afternoon.