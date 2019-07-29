Kansas City opens 3-game series at home against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (40-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (40-67, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Thomas Pannone (2-4, 6.39 ERA) Royals: Brad Keller (7-9, 3.96 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Toronto meet to begin the three-game series.

The Royals are 23-32 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .367.

The Blue Jays are 20-33 on the road. Toronto has slugged .411 this season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a mark of .576.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 136 hits and has 54 RBIs. Dozier is 10-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 38 extra base hits and is batting .268. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 14-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Blue Jays Injuries: Trent Thornton: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Shafer: day-to-day (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).