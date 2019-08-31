Indians catcher Naragon, member of famed 1954 team, dies

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hal Naragon, who caught three Hall of Fame pitchers on Cleveland’s 1954 World Series team, has died. He was 90.

The Indians said Naragon died Saturday in Barberton, Ohio, where the high school’s baseball field is named in his honor.

Naragon made his debut with Cleveland in 1951 and played in three games that season before serving two years in the Marine Corps.

He rejoined the Indians in ’54, when the club won 111 games and made it to the Series led by a staff that featured Bob Feller, Bob Lemon and Early Wynn. Cleveland was swept in four games by the New York Giants in the Series.

Naragon played parts of seven seasons with Cleveland. In 1959, he was traded to Washington and finished his career with Minnesota in 1962. He was a coach for the Twins when they won the pennant in 1965 and for Detroit’s World Series title team in 1968.