Paul Skenes to A-Rod About Representing USA at WBC: 'It's A Different Level'

The last time that Team USA competed in the World Baseball Classic, Paul Skenes hadn't even made his major league debut yet. In fact, it wasn't until months later that the Pittsburgh Pirates would select him with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Now a two-time All-Star and the reigning National League Cy Young winner, Skenes is one of the most feared pitchers in all baseball and was an integral starter for Team USA under Mark DeRosa — both opportunities he doesn't take for granted.

"The proudest I’ve ever been wearing a jersey is the USA jersey," Skenes told MLB on FOX analyst Alex Rodriguez in a sit-down interview ahead of Team USA's win over the Dominican Republic. "You’re playing for a whole lot more. It’s great to play for a city, great to play for Pittsburgh in the regular season, but playing for your country, it’s a different level."

Paul Skenes takes AROD through his pitching repertoire 🇺🇸 World Baseball Classic & more!

Skenes made his first official appearance for Team USA against Mexico in pool play. He pitched four innings and posted seven strikeouts, which is the all-time record for most strikeouts by a Team USA pitcher at the World Baseball Classic.

In Sunday's win over the Dominican Republic, Skenes was just as spectacular. He went 4.1 innings pitched with one run given up (a first-inning homer to Junior Caminero). The Pirates ace struck out two while giving up six hits in the win against a previously undefeated Team D.R. squad headlined by MLB All-Stars Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

"I wasn’t sure what it would feel like coming in," Skenes said of the World Baseball Classic. "I think it’s one of things where you just don’t know what it’s going to feel like. Now being in it and seeing the atmosphere and playing the games, it’s everything I could have imagined."

The 23-year-old ace talked about keeping a healthy perspective by reminding himself who he's representing at the World Baseball Classic. Before transferring to LSU where he helped the Tigers win the 2023 College World Series, he played one season at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

"America," Skenes said. "Our servicemen and women don’t have the luxury of losing, it’s not really an option for them," Skenes added. "We’re not going to war, but is what we do in America: we fight and we win. That’s our responsibility."