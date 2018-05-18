Dodgers take on well-rested Nats

WASHINGTON — The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to Washington on Friday to take on a Nationals team that was rolling before rain idled them for most of the week.

On Thursday, the Dodgers snapped a six-game losing streak with one of their best games of the season.

Justin Turner, who returned from the disabled list this week, tied a career high with five RBIs and Kenta Maeda threw eight scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins. Turner provided a three-run double in the third inning and a two-run double in the fourth.

“As a collective group, we’ve done a good job of getting people on base — we just haven’t had that timely hit,” Matt Kemp told the Los Angeles Times. “We got one of our best hitters back, and he had a big day for us today. I think it relaxed everybody, and you saw some good things today.”

Building on that momentum won’t be easy on Friday as the Dodgers (17-26) face a well-rested Nationals team that has won 13 of its last 15 games and starter Max Scherzer (7-1, 1.69).

Washington (24-18) has played 5 1/2 innings of baseball since Monday due to rain in the Washington area.

Scherzer had been slated to pitch against the Yankees Wednesday on normal rest. The two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer is making a strong case for No. 3.

He has won six straight decisions and hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any start. Scherzer leads the majors with 14 strikeouts per nine innings and has held opponents to a .116 batting average in four home starts this season.

“I think what separates Max is his competitiveness, the fire and energy that he pitches with, almost imposing his will at times on hitters. He’s just in attack mode all the time,” closer Sean Doolittle told the Washington Post.

Ross Stripling (0-1, 2.20 ERA), filling the injured Clayton Kershaw’s spot in the rotation, pitches for Los Angeles. He is 0-1 lifetime in two games against Washington with a 21.60 ERA.

In his last start, he left with the lead after allowing two runs on six hits, with a career-high seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of a loss to the Reds. Stripling batted in the fifth and was lifted in the sixth, only to watch the bullpen lose the lead in that inning.

“This was the first time Ross pitched into the sixth inning,” manager Dave Roberts told mlb.com. “Up to 79 pitches, more than he’s ever thrown, got a guy (JT Chargois) you’re comfortable getting (Eugenio) Suarez out and it just didn’t work out. We just didn’t get it done.”

Washington’s light week was a gift for the back of the Nationals bullpen, including Sammy Solis, Ryan Madson, Brandon Kintzler and closer Doolittle, all of whom are on pace for career highs in appearances.

“Take ’em all,” Kintzler told the Washington Post regarding the days off. “We need ’em.”

Somebody who will be getting more days off than they want is catcher Matt Wieters, who had surgery Wednesday to repair his left hamstring, a procedure that could keep him out at least until the latter part of the season.

Backup Pedro Severino is hitting .274 with a .386 on-base percentage.