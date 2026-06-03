College Football
College Football
Cactus Bowl Leaves Chase Field, Returns to Arizona State for First Time Since 2015
Published Jun. 3, 2026 6:03 p.m. ET
The Cactus Bowl is back and it's returning to Arizona State's campus.
Fiesta Sports Foundation, which operates the Fiesta and Cactus bowls, announced the return on Wednesday, ending a nine-year run at Chase Field, home of baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks.
The game will be played Dec. 26 at Arizona State's Mountain America Stadium.
The bowl moved to Chase Field while Arizona State's stadium underwent renovations and had numerous title sponsors, most recently being known as the Rate Bowl from 2024-25.
The Cactus Bowl previously had been played at Arizona State's stadium from 2006-2015.
Reporting by the Associated Press.
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