Padres Cut Ties With Outfielder Nick Castellanos After Rough 39-Game Stint
The San Diego Padres designated outfielder Nick Castellanos for assignment on Wednesday, one day after he received a video tribute in his return to Philadelphia.
Castellanos was released by the Phillies in February just ahead of their first full-squad workout at spring training. The Phillies released him even though they owed him $20 million for the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract.
The Padres took a flier on him and spent only the league minimum of around $780,000 for him this season. Castellanos never returned to his two-time All-Star form in limited action with San Diego. He hit .191 with a .560 OPS, four home runs and 20 RBIs in 39 games for the Padres.
Castellanos spent four seasons with the Phillies but was not in the lineup for his return game in Philadelphia's 3-2 win on Tuesday night. He tipped his cap toward cheering fans after a short video tribute that highlighted some of his sliding catches from his time with the Phillies.
The Padres selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Wednesday's game.
Reporting by the Associated Press.
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