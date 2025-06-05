Major League Baseball Yankees vs. Red Sox: Historic MLB rivalry by the numbers Updated Jun. 6, 2025 12:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will square off for the first time in the 2025 MLB season in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium from June 6-8. Game 2 of the series will be on Saturday night at 7:35 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Of course, the pair of American League East foes make for the most historic rivalry in baseball and one of the best in the history of professional sports. From playoff showdowns to in-game brawls to superstars changing teams, the Yankees and Red Sox have an endless history with each other. Furthermore, a trio of FOX MLB Studio Analysts were once at the heart of that rivalry: Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez.

Here's a historical look at the Yankees' and Red Sox' rivalry by the numbers.

2: Both teams have sported two different names, as the Boston Red Sox were the Boston Americans from 1901-07 before becoming the Red Sox, and the New York Yankees were the New York Highlanders from 1903-1912 before becoming the Yankees.

3A: The Yankees led the Red Sox 3-0 in the 2004 American League Championship Series. And then the unthinkable happened: The Red Sox won four games in a row, including two in extra innings, to advance. It marked the first time in MLB history that a team came back down 3-0 to win a series and the first time the Red Sox beat the Yankees in a playoff series. Just days later, Boston won the World Series for the first time since 1918. It stands as the only time a team has overcome a 3-0 series lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

3B: The Red Sox have won each of their last three postseason matchups against the Yankees (2004 ALCS, 2018 ALDS and 2021 AL wild-card game).

3C: The Yankees and Red Sox went .500 against each other in the regular season for three consecutive seasons: 9-9 in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

5A: The two teams have faced each other five times in the postseason, with the Yankees winning the 1999 and 2003 ALCS, and the Red Sox winning the next three matchups (2004, 2018 and 2021).

5B: Red Sox manager Alex Cora spent four seasons with his franchise as a player (2005-08), and Yankees manager Aaron Boone spent one season with his franchise as a player (2003); the two combined for five seasons as a player with their respective teams. However, had Boone not torn his ACL in the 2004 offseason, his stint with the Yankees may have lasted longer, as the franchise proceeded to acquire 2003 AL MVP Alex Rodriguez from the Texas Rangers to play third base, Boone's position. The Red Sox also had trade talks with the Rangers about trading for Rodriguez.

11: Speaking of Boone, the Yankees acquired the third baseman from the Cincinnati Reds during the 2003 season. In Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS against the Red Sox, the Yankees mounted their own famous comeback – that would cost Boston manager Grady Little his job – and sent the game to extra innings. And on the first pitch of the bottom of the 11th inning, Boone launched a walk-off home run to left field, sending the Yankees to the World Series.

163: In 1978, 162 games couldn't decide the AL East, so a Game 163 was required to determine whether the Yankees or Red Sox would claim the division. Trailing 2-0 in the top of the seventh inning, Yankees shortstop Bucky Dent hit a go-ahead three-run home run over the Green Monster in left field to put the Bronx Bombers ahead, and they later sealed the deal to win the AL East. While more runs would be scored by both teams, Dent's homer remains the signature moment of Game 163 and earned Dent a forever nickname in New England: Bucky "F------" Dent. And two weeks later, the Yankees won the 1978 World Series.

251: Several superstars and Hall of Famers played for both the Yankees and Red Sox. For instance, Wade Boggs and Roger Clemens each spent a substantial chunk of their respective careers with the Red Sox. However, they later ended up with the Yankees and hoisting up the Commissioner's Trophy in pinstripes (Boggs was on the Yankees' 1996 World Series team and Clemens was on the Yankees' 1999 and 2000 World Series teams), while Johnny Damon won a World Series with both clubs (Boston in 2004 and New York in 2009). Red Ruffing, Herb Pennock and Carl Mays are also among those to play for both franchises for a prolonged period, with 251 players total suiting up for both franchises.

500: Fascinatingly enough, of the 24 combined playoff games the Yankees and Red Sox have played against each other, the two teams are .500 (12-12).

1919: Of course, another individual to play for both teams was Babe Ruth, who the Red Sox traded to the Yankees in 1919 against the backdrop of financial issues. Ruth had already won three World Series with the Red Sox, but he then went on to win four more titles with the Yankees and became the best player to ever suit up for the franchise. In fact, Ruth is first in Yankees history with a 142.8 WAR, 659 home runs and a .349 batting average. Oof.

2,311: The two teams have faced off a combined 2,311 times (regular season plus postseason), with the Yankees entering June 6 with a 1,245-1,028-14 record in the all-time series.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball New York Yankees Boston Red Sox

share