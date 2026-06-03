Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves Have Best Record In MLB: Their Historic Start By The Numbers
Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves Have Best Record In MLB: Their Historic Start By The Numbers

Updated Jun. 3, 2026 11:27 a.m. ET

The Atlanta Braves are humming.

Winning 41 of their first 61 games, the Braves own the best record in MLB (41-20) and have a nine-and-a-half-game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East. Here's Atlanta's start to the 2026 MLB season by the numbers:

1A: The Braves lead MLB with 540 hits.

1B: Their bullpen sports a combined 2.99 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, which each lead the sport; Atlanta's bullpen is third with a combined .209 opponent batting average.

1C: Two Atlanta relievers own an ERA below one: Robert Suárez (0.68 ERA over 26 ⅔ innings) and Raisel Iglesias (0.96 ERA over 18 ⅔ innings).

2A: Its offense is second in MLB in home runs (85), batting average (.259), slugging percentage (.435) and OPS+ (116).

2B: The Braves' pitching staff is collectively second with a 1.15 WHIP.

2C: Their bullpen has surrendered just 67 walks, which is the second fewest in the sport.

2D: Of Atlanta's 20 losses, nine of them were by two or fewer runs.

3: The Braves are third in MLB in runs (320), OPS (.760) and average exit velocity (89.8 mph).

4: Their starting rotation is fourth in the sport with a 3.27 ERA and a .219 opponent batting average, with its pitching staff as a whole fourth with a 126 ERA+.

5: The number of Atlanta players who sport a WAR (wins above replacement) of at least two: Matt Olson (2.8), catcher Drake Baldwin (2.5), left-hander Chris Sale (2.2), second baseman Ozzie Albies (2.1) and center fielder Michael Harris II (2.0).

9.8: The Braves' team barrel percentage, which is fourth in MLB, according to Statcast.

10: The Braves have scored double-digit runs in five games.

11: Iglesias is 11 for 11 in save opportunities.

13: The Braves have three players who have hit at least 13 home runs: Olson (17), Baldwin (13) and Harris (13).

16: Of its 19 complete series this season, Atlanta is 16-2-1. The Braves didn't lose a series until dropping two out of three on the road against the Seattle Mariners from May 4-6.

19: Olson is tied with Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement with an MLB-high 19 doubles.

30: Five Braves players have driven in at least 30 runs: Olson (46), Baldwin (38), Harris (37), third baseman Austin Riley (32) and Albies (31).

67.2: Atlanta's 67.2% winning percentage leads MLB.

109: The Braves are on pace to win 109 games, which would be a franchise record. The current franchise record is 106 wins, which was accomplished in 1998, a year that saw the Braves reach the NL Championship Series but lose to the San Diego Padres in said round.

133: Olson's 133 total bases lead the NL.

800: The Braves have five consistent, everyday players who boast an OPS north of .800: Baldwin, Olson, Harris, star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and designated hitter Dominic Smith; infielder Jorge Mateo (.845 OPS across 87 plate appearances) and outfielder José Azócar (.842 OPS over 16 plate appearances) also boast an OPS north .800.

900: Two of the aforementioned players have an OPS north of .900 (Baldwin has a .931 OPS and Olson has a .901 OPS).

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