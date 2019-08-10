Dodgers face off against the Diamondbacks in division play

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-57, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Alex Young (4-1, 2.60 ERA) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-8, 4.37 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will host Arizona in a meeting of division rivals.

The Dodgers are 34-18 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .334, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .400.

The Diamondbacks have gone 20-29 against division opponents. Arizona ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .259 batting average, Ketel Marte leads the club with an average of .317. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-2. Andrew Chafin secured his second victory and Carson Kelly went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Arizona. Julio Urias registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 37 home runs and is batting .318. Will Smith is 7-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 57 extra base hits and has 67 RBIs. Kelly is 8-for-26 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Hyun-Jin Ryu: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Matt Andriese: (foot), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).