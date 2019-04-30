Cubs to take on Mariners on the road

Chicago Cubs (14-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-13, second in the NL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (3-0, 3.16 ERA, .99 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Mariners: Felix Hernandez (3-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to T-Mobile Park to play the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners are 7-9 in home games. Seattle has hit a league-leading 59 home runs this season, Jay Bruce leads them with nine homers.

The Cubs are 7-8 on the road. Chicago is slugging .445 as a unit. Javier Baez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .640. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce leads the Mariners with nine home runs and has 16 RBIs. Dee Gordon has 11 hits and is batting .306 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Baez leads the Cubs with 22 RBIs and is batting .315. David Bote is 9-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .228 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (shoulder soreness), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).