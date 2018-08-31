Cubs CF Heyward goes out with injury after diving for liner

<p> Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) </p>

ATLANTA (AP) — Chicago Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward had to leave a game against the Atlanta Braves after diving for a liner by Freddie Freeman .

Heyward went out with tightness in his right hamstring. The team said he is still being evaluated.

Heyward was able to walk off the field, getting a hug from former teammate Freeman on his way to the Cubs dugout .

Albert Amora Jr. took over in center.

Heyward failed to knock down Freeman’s hit, which rolled all the way to the wall for a two-run triple that tied Thursday night’s game at 3.