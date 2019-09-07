Arenado takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Padres

Colorado Rockies (60-82, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (64-76, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (1-5, 7.35 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (9-7, 4.00 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Padres -168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Colorado readies to play San Diego.

The Padres are 28-34 against the rest of their division. San Diego is slugging .422 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .590 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Rockies are 27-38 against the rest of their division. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .324 is eleventh in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an OBP of .365. The Rockies won the last meeting 8-3. German Marquez earned his 11th victory and Yonder Alonso went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Craig Stammen took his sixth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 90 RBIs and is batting .284. Manny Machado is 9-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 74 extra base hits and has 75 RBIs. Arenado is 15-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 1-9, .270 batting average, 7.35 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).