Anderson scheduled to start as Oakland hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (51-51, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (58-45, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (5-6, 4.92 ERA) Athletics: Brett Anderson (9-5, 3.82 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to face the Oakland Athletics.

The Athletics are 25-24 against AL West opponents. The Oakland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.03, Mike Fiers paces the staff with a mark of 3.45.

The Rangers have gone 23-29 against division opponents. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .320, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .380.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 59 RBIs and is batting .274. Ramon Laureano has 17 hits and is batting .425 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 107 hits and is batting .288. Danny Santana has 13 hits and is batting .371 over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers: 1-9, .202 batting average, 7.55 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: day-to-day (wrist).