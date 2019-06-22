WATCH: Cuthbert drives in four, Arteaga makes an outstanding play at shortstop
- AL
- AL Central
- Cheslor Cuthbert
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Humberto Arteaga
- Kansas City Royals
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
-
Cheslor Cuthbert drove in four runs and Humberto Arteaga made an unbelievable play at shortstop in the Royals' loss to the Twins on Friday night.
