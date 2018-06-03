Ariya Jutanugarn defeats Hyo Joo Kim in a 4-hole playoff to win the 2018 US Women’s Open
Ariya Jutanugarn barely hangs on to defeat Hyo Joo Kim in a 4-hole playoff to win the 2018 US Women's Open.
