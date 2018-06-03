Ariya Jutanugarn takes 6 stroke lead after dropping 3rd birdie putt of the day
Ariya Jutanugarn stretches her lead with 3 birdies in the first 5 holes.
[APPLAUSE] ANNOUNCER: Nobody took your bet.
Now 14 under, leading by six.
