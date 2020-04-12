The 2019 Masters Champion isn’t able to defend his title on the green this year until November.

But the five-time champion of the event, Tiger Woods, is still trying to keep the annual April Masters weekend alive during quarantine — starting with the traditional Champions Dinner.

The dinner is held every Tuesday night before the tournament with a guest list featuring golf’s elite to celebrate one of the biggest weekends on the PGA Tour’s calendar.

The attendees might have looked a little different this year, but the menu will sound familiar. As part of the tradition, the previous champion has the honor of choosing what’s served, and if play had proceeded as planned, Woods would have picked the same thing he did in 2006.

And if you look in the picture above, you can just make out the platter of exactly what Woods planned to serve.

“I had exactly the same. We had steak and chicken pieces, sushi and sashimi. We had cupcakes and milkshakes for dessert. So it was exactly what I was going to serve.”

As you can imagine, it wasn’t your typical evening, and at one point, the jacket even had to come off.

“After dinner, the jacket was taken off and then it was cupcakes in people’s hairs and stuff flying all over the place. You just can’t get the jacket dirty. We had a bunch of fun with it.”

That was only the beginning of the festivities to come.

Woods created his own entrance to Augusta National Golf Club, using two trees, an arrangement of yellow flowers and the all too familiar yellow flag fixed in the center of it all.

Our Magnolia Lane quarantine style. pic.twitter.com/YJZpchIBRc — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 12, 2020

The five-time green jacket winner will also join the final rounds of the 2019 Masters re-air on CBS – he’ll discuss the emotions and significance of his fifth Masters win with sports analyst Jim Nantz.

The day began with an iconic picture of the Augusta green.

But six holes in, Tiger found himself fighting to stay in the pack – Woods discusses his strategy for staying alive for a shot at the title.

“Well if I could get somewhere where either I knock that lead down to even to if not one down, going into the back nine – just making sure that I was no worse than four back going back into the last nine holes … Just making sure I do my own thing. https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/1249397578254385153

And then he delivered with an almost perfect shot on the 7th hole.

Shots like those are nothing new for the legendary golfer.

“I now have 20. I had 19 hole-in-ones all pre 2000s. The best golf I’ve ever played, I’ve never made a hole-in-one.”

"The best part of my playing days, not one [ace]." @TigerWoods has 20 career hole-in-ones, but when he hit them may surprise you. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/z8M27cPQQg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2020

Tiger was two back, and discusses a tough whole.

“After seeing his ball stall, just a little bit … I got more committed to hitting the ball a little bit more to the left. And instead of hitting the ball – at that time I was getting very comfortable hitting a cut – I went with more a straighter ball flight to make sure I got there.”

And again, he did exactly what he needed to do.

“Make sure as I was building my stance I said, “Okay, come on Tiger. Go ahead, just release with that right hand, put a lot of that right hand into it. And I did, I released the hell out of it.”

"I said okay, 'Come on Tiger.'" @TigerWoods walks us through his pivotal par save at 12. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/BGbCPmsLhG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2020

Say hello to your new 2019 Masters leader.