Byeong Hun An leads storm-delayed Mississippi tour event

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Byeong Hun An finished off a 6-under 66 in the morning and posted another 66 on Friday afternoon to end his long day atop the leaderboard in the storm-delayed Sanderson Farms Championship.

An was at 12-under 132 and had a two-shot lead over a group that included J.T. Poston and Tom Hoge.

Because the tournament lost about five hours Thursday due to thunderstorms, the second round could not be completed because of darkness at the Country Club of Jackson.

Cameron Percy of Australia was at 9 under, while Seamus Power of Ireland was at 8 under. Both had seven holes left in the second round.

Akshay Bhatia, the 17-year-old making his pro debut, shot 74 and was certain to miss the cut.