The Latest: UW says it’s still reviewing Cephus petition

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison says no decision has been made about whether to readmit a football player who had been expelled after being charged with sexual assault.

Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus applied for reinstatement last week after a jury found him not guilty of two sexual assault charges. His attorney Stephen Meyer said Monday that the university is sending a “clear message” that they don’t want Cephus back.

The university says in a statement posted on its website that Meyer is false. It says that the university is working to gather information, including all relevant court records, and will complete its review “as quickly as possible.”

The university also notes that its code of student conduct is separate from criminal law and students may be held responsible for violations regardless of whether they are also criminal.