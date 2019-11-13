What is Villanova’s ceiling in 2019-20 season? | FOX COLLEGE HOOPS
Video Details
Steve Lavin and Jimmy Jackson look at Villanova's outlook in the Big East this season and whether or not they have another deep March Madness run in them.
