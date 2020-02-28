USC Upstate looks to end streak vs Hampton

South Carolina Upstate (11-19, 6-11) vs. Hampton (13-17, 8-9)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton looks to extend South Carolina Upstate’s conference losing streak to five games. South Carolina Upstate’s last Big South win came against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 66-52 on Feb. 10. Hampton lost 81-78 to Radford in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The electric Jermaine Marrow is averaging 24 points and 6.5 assists to lead the charge for the Pirates. Ben Stanley is also a big contributor, putting up 22.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Everette Hammond, who is averaging 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marrow has directly created 53 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 11-5 when scoring at least 64.

COLD SPELL: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points, while allowing 75.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Pirates have averaged 24.7 free throws per game.