UMBC looks to extend streak vs Maine

Maryland-Baltimore County (14-15, 7-7) vs. Maine (7-21, 3-11)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Maine. Maryland-Baltimore County has won by an average of 9 points in its last 11 wins over the Black Bears. Maine’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2014, an 83-80 win.

Article continues below ...

SAVVY SENIORS: Maine’s Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 66 percent of all Black Bears points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: El Darwich has directly created 55 percent of all Maine field goals over the last three games. El Darwich has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-19 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 7-2 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last three road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 54.7 points during those contests. Maine is on a four-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 59 points while giving up 64.3.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Maryland-Baltimore County has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.7 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all America East teams.