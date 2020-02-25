UCF, UConn meet in conference play

Central Florida (14-12, 5-9) vs. UConn (15-12, 6-8)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as Central Florida matches up against UConn. Central Florida fell 75-74 at home to Tulane on Saturday. UConn is coming off a 78-71 win in Storrs over South Florida on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: UConn’s Christian Vital has averaged 15.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals while James Bouknight has put up 11.3 points. For the Knights, Collin Smith has averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while Dazon Ingram has put up 8.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Vital has connected on 32.9 percent of the 164 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: UConn is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 15-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK SCORING: UConn has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 66.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida has scored 74.4 points and allowed 75.2 points over its last five games. UConn has averaged 75.6 points and given up 75 over its last five.