Stony Brook looks to sweep UMBC

Stony Brook (19-11, 10-5) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (14-16, 7-8)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County seeks revenge on Stony Brook after dropping the first matchup in Stony Brook. The teams last met on Feb. 1, when Maryland-Baltimore County made only six foul shots on 11 attempts while the Seawolves hit 16 of 22 on their way to an 11-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The versatile K.J. Jackson has averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the Retrievers. Brandon Horvath has paired with Jackson and is accounting for 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Seawolves have been led by Andrew Garcia, who is averaging 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Garcia has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Stony Brook field goals over the last three games. Garcia has 14 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Seawolves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County has an assist on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) over its past three contests while Stony Brook has assists on 29 of 56 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The Seawolves have averaged 19.1 free throws per game.