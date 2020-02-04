Jaworski scores 20, Lafayette holds off Bucknell 65-62

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 20 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:55 to play, and Lafayette held off Bucknell 65-62 on Monday night to beat the Bison for the first time since 2015.

Trailing 40-27 at halftime, Bucknell pulled ahead 62-60 with 5:14 to play, but missed eight straight shots before Jaworski’s go-ahead 3 for a 63-62 Leopards‘ lead. E.J. Stephens’dunk made it the final score with 1:05 left and Bucknell missed two 3-pointers from there.

Tyrone Perry scored 13 points with seven rebounds and four assists for the Leopards (15-7, 7-4 Patriot League), who held Bucknell to 36% shooting in winning their fourth straight game. Stephens scored 11 points, Myles Cherry grabbed 10 rebounds and Lukas Jarrett blocked five shots.

Lafayette totaled 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

John Meeks and Jimmy Sotos scored 13 points apiece for Bucknell (9-15, 5-6), which has lost three straight. Avi Toomer grabbed 10 rebounds and made four assists.

The Leopards leveled the season series against the Bison with the win. Bucknell defeated Lafayette 78-66 on January 5. Lafayette plays Lehigh at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Loyola (Md.) on the road on Saturday.