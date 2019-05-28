Tapia sends walk-off single back up the middle to beat Arizona in the 11th
Video Details
Raimel Tapia sends Rockies fans home happy, sending a walk-off singe back up the middle to help Colorado beat Arizona 4-3 in the 11th.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618