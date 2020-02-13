The Velveteen Dream takes on Roderick Strong next Wednesday on NXT

Next Wednesday The Velveteen Dream will compete for the first time since October, when he goes one-on-one with Roderick Strong.

Strong — who dethroned Dream as NXT North American Champion — along with The Undisputed ERA forced Dream out of action by brutally attacking him. His Purple Highness didn’t forget that, and made sure The Undisputed ERA wouldn’t forget him either. Dream attacked The Undisputed ERA upon his return before revealing a new pair of tights bearing the image of Roderick Strong’s wife, Marina Shafir, and son.

Strong was fuming one week later and demanded an apology from Dream. He didn’t get one. Instead, The Velveteen Dream once again played his mind games, showing off his new ring gear once again, sending Strong into a rage.

What will happen when these bitter rivals clash? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!