Rhea Ripley gets her NXT Women’s Title Match with Shayna Baszler in two weeks on USA Network

Rhea Ripley wanted a match with Shayna Baszler. She’s getting it on the Dec. 18 edition of NXT on USA Network, when the two square off for Baszler’s NXT Women’s Championship.

Though The Nightmare let the champion know she was coming for her last week, Ripley was focused on getting payback on Dakota Kai for her betrayal at TakeOver: WarGames. That gave Baszler the opening to send a message to the fast-rising Superstar. The Submission Magician put Ripley to sleep with the Kirifuda Clutch, then told The Nightmare that though Ripley wanted a title match, Baszler wanted it more, setting the date for their showdown.

Can Ripley put an end to Baszler’s incredible run as NXT Women’s Champion, or will Baszler continue to dominate the black-and-gold brand? Find out in two weeks on the Dec. 18 edition of NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!