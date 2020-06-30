Raw: June 29, 2020

Raw started off with an intense double contract signing for the WWE Championship and Raw Women’s Championship Matches at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. When Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler and Asuka and Sasha Banks engaged in a brawl, it led to a Champions vs. Challengers Match being made for the main event, and The Boss helped the challengers get the upper hand heading into The Horror Show.

June 29, 2020

Double contract signing turned chaotic

Before Monday Night Raw even went on the air, tensions boiled over, as Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and Sasha Banks brawled as the show went live on USA Network. Things eventually calmed down, and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler arrived to start the contract signing.

After the contract was signed, McIntyre said he would let Ziggler choose the stipulation for their title match at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. But before Ziggler could respond, Asuka interrupted to sign her contract to face The Boss. After Banks put her stamp on it, Asuka pounced on her challenger. Ziggler tried to do the same to McIntyre, but he was sent scampering once the WWE Champion attempted to land a Claymore.

Andrade & Angel Garza def. The Viking Raiders

Erik & Ivar stopped Zelina Vega’s charges from attacking Big Show, but they could not overcome them inside the ring. Despite Andrade nearly walking out on the match, he and Garza were able to get back on the same page for a moment and pin Erik after Garza connected with the Wing Clipper to get the victory.

R-Truth def. Akira Tozawa to become 24/7 Champion

Despite the presence of Akira Tozawa’s ninjas at ringside, Truth pinned Tozawa after feigning a knee injury and got his baby back. Unfortunately for R-Truth, the ninjas have their eye on the 24/7 Championship, and they chased him out of the WWE Performance Center.

Seth Rollins asked Rey Mysterio for forgiveness

Raw was a night of asking for forgiveness. First, The Monday Night Messiah asked Rey Mysterio to forgive him, not for the gruesome eye injury and the pain it caused Mysterio’s family, but for what he’s going to do to the masked man in the future. On the other hand, Mysterio asked his son Dominik to forgive him for the lengths he’ll go to in order to get payback on Rollins.

Seth Rollins & Murphy def. Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo

Once again, Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo had the Mysterio family’s back, calling out Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy for a tag team showdown. But this was The Monday Night Messiah’s night, as not only did he and Murphy emerge victorious, but Rollins sent a clear message to Rey Mysterio, placing one of his masks on Carrillo before ruthlessly stomping him into the steel ring steps.

Peyton Royce def. Ruby Riott

While Ruby Riott was out to shut up The IIconics after their run-in earlier in the night, Peyton Royce succeeded in getting The IIconics back on track, picking up the victory with a devastating spinning brainbuster.

The Big Show def. Andrade & Angel Garza in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match

Although they received encouragement from Ric Flair, Andrade and Angel Garza could not stay on the same page for this battle. Despite Zelina Vega’s pleas, Garza walked out, leaving Andrade to fall victim to the KO Punch and Chokeslam, giving The World’s Largest Athlete a big win as he continues to hunt down Randy Orton.

MVP def. Apollo Crews

United States Champion Apollo Crews was out to show that he doesn’t need MVP as a manager. MVP seemingly proved otherwise, as the veteran grappler got the victory over the champion in non-title action thanks to an assist from Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty leapt into the ring after the bell, locking the Full Nelson on Crews, but Ricochet and Cedric Alexander rushed to his aid, helping to break the fearsome hold.

Bobby Lashley def. Ricochet

Ricochet may have been able to stay one step ahead of The All Mighty for most of their battle, but once Bobby Lashley trapped him in the Full Nelson, there was no escape. For good measure, The All Mighty also locked Cedric Alexander in the powerful submission hold.

Sasha Banks & Dolph Ziggler def. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka & WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Champions vs. Challengers Match

In a fiercely-contested Mixed Tag Team Match between the champions and challengers set to battle at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show, the challengers emerged victorious. Asuka nearly had Banks in the Asuka Lock, but The Boss slipped out of the hold, rolled over and pinned the Raw Women’s Champion to win the match for herself and The Showoff, putting the champions on their back foot as Extreme Rules draws near.

Can Crews take down MVP?

After being suckered into an ambush last week, United States Champion Apollo Crews will have an opportunity at retribution tonight when he faces MVP in a non-title match.

MVP has seen his attempts to bring the promising Superstar into his camp resisted at every pass after aggressively pursuing Crews for weeks.

Frustrated by his failure to land his target, MVP turned spiteful last week. First, he lured Crews into a trap for Shelton Benjamin to ambush him prior to their match. Then he unleashed Bobby Lashley to viciously lock Crews in the Full Nelson following his victory over Benjamin.

MVP figures to have more tricks up his sleeve for this one-on-one encounter. Will Crews overcome MVP’s veteran savvy and knock off the former United States Champion?

Andrade & Angel Garza seek a huge victory

The Street Profits and Viking Raiders have developed a competitive but friendly rivalry in recent weeks, and neither duo takes kindly to the other being disrespected. Erik & Ivar demonstrated exactly that, backing up The Street Profits when Andrade & Angel Garza ambushed them after their match last week on Raw.

Now, The Viking Raiders will look to defend their friends’ honor against Andrade & Garza tonight on Raw.

With their recent issues apparently patched up at the behest of Zelina Vega, Andrade & The Lethal Lothario may have championship gold in their sights. But any opportunity at The Street Profits’ Raw Tag Team Titels likely goes through Erik & Ivar first.

Can R-Truth recapture the 24/7 Championship?

Thanks to Bobby Lashley, Akira Tozawa is the new 24/7 Champion, but how long will he hold on to it? Tozawa will put the title on the line tonight against R-Truth.

After destroying Tozawa’s ninjas, Lashley — who was looking for payback after he and MVP lost to Truth and Drew McIntyre a week earlier – left Truth devastated with the Full Nelson. From there, Tozawa picked up the pieces to become 24/7 Champion for a second time.

Tune in tonight at 8/7 C to see if Truth can recapture his title!

Big Show and Ric Flair to appear on Raw

Randy Orton warned Big Show last week “what happens next is on you,” but The World’s Largest Athlete isn’t shying away from the spotlight. Ric Flair will also roll into the red brand, as “The Nature Boy” has been front and center in Orton’s recent rampage.

As Flair presented The Viper as The Greatest Wrestler Ever, Big Show angrily interrupted after Orton’s attacks on fellow icons Edge & Christian and informed The Viper of his intentions of breaking every bone in the dangerous Superstar’s body.

The Dirtiest Player in the Game helped Orton take out Christian, but is he ready to step in Big Show’s path? And how will the colossal Superstar respond to Orton’s harsh words?

Catch the two WWE legends on Raw tonight at 8/7 C on the USA Network.