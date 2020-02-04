Raw, Feb. 3, 2020 results: Viper offers more questions than answers for attacking Edge

Stay with WWE.com for live Monday Night Raw results.

Why did Randy Orton attack Edge?

SALT LAKE CITY — Edge’s Raw return lasted all of 15 minutes before Randy Orton sent the WWE Hall of Famer out on a stretcher, courtesy of a one-man Con-Chair-To that left The Ultimate Opportunist in a heap. The good news is that Edge is on the road to recovery, as revealed by Raw’s commentary team. The bad news is that we still don’t know why any of this happened.

Despite being granted time at the top of this week’s Raw to presumably explain his actions, Orton found himself at something of a loss for words. The Viper began to speak on several occasions, but as the boos intensified, Orton seemed to rethink his strategy. “I can’t do this,” Orton said before he dropped the mic and walked away, leaving us with a downed hero, an unanswered “why” hanging in the air and the truth known only to one man who isn’t telling.

Ruby Riott returns and drops Liv Morgan

With no restrictions on banning anyone from ringside, all signs pointed to some type of shenanigans during Liv Morgan’s rematch with Lana. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case. Nothing happened during the match, and Liv won without incident. After the match, however, was a different story.

Morgan’s victory lap over The Ravishing Russian was spoiled by the sudden return of Ruby Riott, who returned to seemingly congratulate her former Riott Squad running mate and then suddenly attacked, dropping Morgan and leaving her to the mercy — or lack thereof — of The Ravishing Russian. Clearly, the new Liv Morgan is not someone who has a problem making enemies; good for her, then, that the list is growing by the day.

Drew McIntyre promises, and delivers, three-second victory

Is Drew McIntyre unstoppable? It’s a bit early to say for sure, but early returns are looking good. One week after defeating The O.C. in a Handicap Match, the Men’s Royal Rumble Match victor defeated 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley in a match that lasted a grand total of three seconds.

McIntyre also had some fighting words for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Scotsman claimed his WrestleMania opponent was “apprehensive” in the face of the Claymore, a move that had already upended him once and a move McIntyre promised would defeat Rawley in three seconds. It did, seemingly confirming that Drew’s ace in the hole is nothing to scoff at, and Lesnar might have more on his hands than he thinks. As for “offensive lineman” Riddick Moss, Mojo might want to consider a contract renegotiation. Or, at the very least, some incentives.

Ricochet, Rollins and Lashley tussle for opportunity to challenge Brock Lesnar

We already know that Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre has chosen to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but will The Beast still be WWE Champion come April 5?

He’ll first have to get through either Ricochet, Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins or Bobby Lashley come WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday, Feb. 27. Those three men will complete in a Triple Threat Match on Raw to determine the next challenger for Lesnar’s title.

Ricochet played a critical role in Lesnar’s elimination from the Royal Rumble Match, teeing him up for McIntyre’s Claymore. The Monday Night Messiah has been running roughshod over Raw since forming his stable of disciples, while Lashley — a former Intercontinental and United States Champion — is no stranger to gold either.

