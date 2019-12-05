Mia Yim goes one-on-one with Dakota Kai next Wednesday on NXT

Mia Yim will be out for payback when she takes on Dakota Kai next Wednesday on USA Network.

Kai has heavily implied that she was behind the attack that forced Yim out of the first-ever TakeOver: WarGames, and Yim tried to get retribution this past Wednesday on USA Network, when Rhea Ripley revealed that her scheduled match with Kai was a setup for The HBIC to attack.

Kai tried to get away, but Yim kept the fight going all the way up the aisle and to the back. Will the ring be able to contain these rivals? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!