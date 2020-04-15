Matt Riddle and a mystery partner defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Undisputed ERA tonight

Last week on WWE’s The Bump, NXT General Manager William Regal said he had some decisions to make regarding the NXT Tag Team Titles, as Pete Dunne is in the U.K. and unable to join Matt Riddle to defend their titles due to current circumstances.

After conferring with The BroserWeights, Regal has reached his decision. The BroserWeights remain the NXT Tag Team Champions. However, until Pete Dunne is able to return, he and Riddle will select a temporary partner to take Dunne’s place alongside The Original Bro.

The NXT Universe will not have to wait long to find out who will be joining forces with Riddle, as they will be defending the titles against The Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish tonight on USA Network.

Article continues below ...

Who will The BroserWeights select? Will he be able to get on the same page as Riddle on short notice? Will this new tandem be short-lived, as The Undisputed ERA look to get back on the road to holding all of NXT’s titles? Find out on NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!