Keith Lee defends the NXT North American Title against Damian Priest

After eyeing Keith Lee’s North American Championship for weeks, Damian Priest will finally get a one-on-one opportunity at the title Wednesday night on NXT on USA Network.

The Limitless Superstar has looked practically unstoppable since dethroning Roderick Strong for the championship in January, even prevailing against Priest and Dominik Dijakovic in a Triple Threat Match earlier this month. However, as The Archer of Infamy pointed out, Lee didn’t defeat Priest in that bout.

Priest already enters with an advantage thanks to his dastardly actions. Priest ambushed Lee during his tag team contest with The Velveteen Dream against The Undisputed ERA this past week on NXT and clubbed him in the throat with a nightstick, leaving him unable to finish the match.

Will The Limitless One recover and retain his title? Or will The Archer of Infamy come one step closer to making sure his name lives forever by becoming the new North American Champion?