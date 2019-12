WWE Elimination Chamber comes to Philadelphia for the first time ever on March 8, 2020. All of your favorite WWE Superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will collide at Wells Fargo Center at the final pay-per-view before Wrestlemania 36.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. ET. They start at $25 and are available at www.WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.