Friday Night SmackDown, Feb. 21, 2020

Goldberg rolls through ahead of his Universal Title showdown with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown. Also, The Bella Twins join “A Moment of Bliss,” Carmella and Naomi face off for a SmackDown Women’s Title opportunity, a major Eight-Man Tag Team Match is set and Lacey Evans sits down with Renee Young.

What will Goldberg have in store on SmackDown?

Hey Phoenix, Arizona – You’re Next!

Goldberg is slated to return to SmackDown next week, as his Universal Title Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown looms large.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently reemerged to attempt to win the Universal Championship for a second time. The twisted Wyatt was quick to interject and let Goldberg know he welcomed the challenge. Now with Goldberg stepping into the blue brand spotlight, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt may not be far behind.

Will Goldberg or Wyatt leave SmackDown with an advantage ahead of WWE Super ShowDown?

See The Bellas on “A Moment of Bliss” this Friday on SmackDown

The Bella Twins are back this Friday night on SmackDown when they return for “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross!

The former Divas Champions shared last month that they are both pregnant — Brie with her second child with SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan and Nikki with her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. What will Nikki & Brie have to say about expecting, and might Little Miss Bliss discover any other juicy news?

Naomi and Carmella set to meet in high stakes SmackDown matchup

Carmella came up just short in her attempt to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title last week against Bayley, but another opportunity at WWE Super ShowDown awaits… she’ll just have to dim Naomi’s Glow.

Following a skirmish involving Carmella, Naomi and Bayley, it has been announced that Princess Mella and The Glow will collide this coming Friday night, and the winner will go on to challenge Bayley for her championship at WWE Super ShowDown!

Massive Eight-Man Tag Match set for SmackDown

Eight-Man Tag Team warfare will take center stage this Friday with major implications for next week’s WWE Super ShowDown. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will join forces with The Usos to take on the team of The Miz, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

The Hollywood A-Lister and JoMo will be looking to get a leg up on Kofi Kingston & Big E six days before challenging for their titles in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both squads found allies two weeks ago when The New Day interrupted the return of The Dirt Sheet — and it quickly devolved into an all-out melee between the eight men with the arrival of The Usos and Ziggler & Roode.

Lacey Evans to sit down with Renee Young for exclusive interview this Friday night on SmackDown

Lacey Evans has been relatively quiet since her crushing defeat to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at Royal Rumble last month. However, The Sassy Southern Belle will break that silence this coming Friday night when she joins Renee Young for an exclusive sit-down interview.

