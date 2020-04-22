Drew Gulak meets King Corbin in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Daniel Bryan has already punched his ticket for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Will his training partner join him? Drew Gulak will try to do exactly that when he takes on King Corbin in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match this Friday night.

The Philadelphia Stretcher has looked like a new man since joining forces with Bryan earlier this year. But Corbin — a former Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner — figures to be a tough hurdle to overcome, as he has recently demonstrated a vicious mean with several savage attacks on Elias.

Catch SmackDown this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX to see who will earn the chance to climb the ladder of success!