Drake Maverick battles Jake Atlas in a Group A Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match next week
WWE.com
Group A action continues with a match pitting Drake Maverick against Jake Atlas.
Maverick has a ton to prove as his tournament begins, but so does Atlas, who will be competing in only his second NXT match since joining the WWE Performance Center in February.
Who will move one step closer to the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship? Find out next Wednesday on USA at 8/7 C!
