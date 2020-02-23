Charlotte Flair returns to the NXT ring to take on Bianca Belair this Wednesday night

The Queen is coming to NXT to give The EST exactly what she asked for.

Charlotte Flair will wrestle her first match on the black-and-gold brand in more than four years this Wednesday night when she looks to settle the score with Bianca Belair.

Accepting Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania challenge, Flair attacked The Nightmare immediately following her victory over Belair at NXT TakeOver: Portland. But the NXT Women’s Champion wasn’t the only target of The Queen, who also sent The EST careening into the steel steps before exiting.

Article continues below ...

Belair, who already felt disrespected after Flair’s last appearance on NXT, responded by commandeering the ring during the match between Kayden Carter and Chelsea Green this past week to call out Charlotte — and she didn’t mince words about her intentions.

The 10-time Women’s Champion responded on Twitter.

A victory would be the biggest feather in Belair’s cap to-date, while Charlotte can send Ripley a message with a win ahead of their WrestleMania showdown.

Who will prevail — The Queen or The EST? Tune in to USA Network at 8/7 C this Wednesday night to find out!