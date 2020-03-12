Candice LeRae and Mercedes Martinez to clash in a Qualifying Match for TakeOver: Tampa Ladder Match next Wednesday on NXT

One of the remaining three spots in the NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match at TakeOver: Tampa will be determined next Wednesday on NXT, when Candice LeRae takes on Mercedes Martinez.

LeRae is no doubt looking to catapult herself back into the title picture, while the veteran Martinez is certain to make a statement early in her NXT career.

Who will join Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Chelsea Green in Tampa? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!